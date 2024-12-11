x
Hyderabad airport gets AI push

Published on December 11, 2024 by swathy

Hyderabad airport gets AI push

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad has got one more key addition to its maintenance ecosystem. Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu launched Airport Predictive Operations Centre (APOC) at RGIA, Samshabad on Wednesday.

Predictive Operations Centre aims to improve the operational efficiency of Airport using emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), data analytics and others. With setting up of APOC, Airport management and staff will be better equipped to handle flight operations and passenger needs.

“Airport Predictive Operations Centre will ensure better experience for air passengers and increase the efficiency of Airport staff by using emerging technologies. We are using Digiyatra technology in 24 airports across India. By introducing APOC at Hyderabad airport, passengers using the airport will be up for an improved and more sophisticated experience,” said Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu.

Young Minister also reminisced how Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu played an instrumental role in setting up of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

Rammohan Naidu reminded that acquiring 5000 acres of land for setting up greenfield airport was by no means an easy task. It was because of then undivided AP CM Chandrababu Naidu that it was possible. Rammohan Naidu also credited Chandrababu Naidu for IT sector growth in Hyderabad.

