Manchu Vishnu : My Father’s Excessive Love Was His Biggest Mistake

Telugu actor Manchu Vishnu addressed the ongoing family dispute with his brother Manoj and father Mohan Babu in an emotional press conference held on December 11, 2024. During the meeting, Vishnu revealed about is the root cause of their family conflict.

When questioned about the reasons behind Manoj’s opposition to their father, Vishnu became emotional and shared a poignant response: “Our father’s only mistake was loving us too much.” He maintained silence on several other questions regarding his brother Manoj.

Addressing the recent controversial incident where Mohan Babu had an altercation with media personnel, Vishnu offered clarification. He explained that the incident was not intentional and occurred after some individuals broke through their house gates. “Please understand the situation. How would you react if someone broke into your home? It happened in the heat of the moment,” Vishnu explained. He expressed regret over the unfortunate incident and requested media to understand.

The press conference also touched upon his relationship with his sister, Manchu Lakshmi. Vishnu acknowledged that while he might have differences with his sister, he maintains deep respect for her as an elder sibling. “She might hit me, but I would still take it because she’s my elder sister. These are the values I was raised with,” he stated. Vishnu emphasized that this remains a family matter and requested outsiders not to interfere.

Vishnu did not address many questions asked by the media at time of pressmeet and said he is not interested to answer those.