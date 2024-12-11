USA BO : Pushpa 2 slows down but targets RRR

After creating a box office onslaught in the opening weekend, Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 has slowed down a bit in North America on weekdays. But, it continues to march ahead towards more milestones in the biggest overseas territory. The film has already amassed $ 10 Million gross from both USA and Canada including all languages and now aims to topple SS Rajamouli’s RRR which is the immediate next target.

Pushpa 2 will need to sustain well in the next few days and gain strong momentum in the second weekend to emulate RRR which stands as the third biggest grosser of all time in Tollywood with $ 14.2 Million. Pushpa 2 packed a punch in the opening weekend with $ 9.5 Million gross, thanks to the long weekend as the film released on Thursday. It took a phenomenal opening of $ 4.4 Million from first day including Wednesday premieres. In the next three days, Pushpa 2 was unstoppable in North America as it added another $ 5 Million to end the weekend on a big high.

On first Monday, Pushpa 2 saw a considerable drop in the collections for Telugu version. The Hindi version saved the day as combined gross from all languages stood at $ 482K to take the total close to $ 10 Million mark. On Tuesday morning, Pushpa 2 emerged as the fourth Telugu film and also the tenth Indian film to breach into the coveted $ 10 Million club. The film grossed more than $ 500K on Tuesday with an overall haul of $ 10.5 Million. As it is common for big-budget films to slow down on weekdays after a terrific weekend, Pushpa 2 also experienced the same trend.

Though it was initially predicted that Pushpa 2 might come closer to Kalki and Baahubali 2 by the end of its full run in North America, it now seems to be an uphill task to reach them. Trade analysts believe that it might edge past RRR to take the third place in the list of highest grossing Telugu films. The film needs to gross $ 15 million there to break even.

Premieres+Day1 : $4,472,181

Day2 : $1,556,268

Day3 : $2,033,246

Day4 : $1,447,24

Day5 : $482,192

Day 6 : $ 500K ( approx)

Total : $10.5 Million