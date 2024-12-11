x
Religious Belief Kills A 8 Year Old Girl In Andhra Pradesh Church

Published on December 11, 2024

Religious Belief Kills A 8 Year Old Girl In Andhra Pradesh Church

In a tragic incident in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district, 8-year-old Bhavyasree passed away at a church in Adurupalli after her family chose religious intervention over medical treatment for a brain tumor.

The young girl, daughter of Lakshmaiah and Lakshmi from Balaji Raopet Dalit Colony in Kaluvai Mandal, had been suffering from severe headaches and vomiting. Medical professionals in Nellore and Tirupati had diagnosed her with a brain tumour and recommended immediate surgery.

Unable to afford the surgical expenses and fearful of the procedure, the family turned to prayer when relatives suggested that worship at the Adurupalli church could cure the illness. Despite warnings from church staff about the child’s deteriorating condition, the family spent 40 days in continuous prayer and fasting at the premises. Bhavyasree’s father works as a watchman at an apartment complex in Nellore, highlighting the family’s financial constraints that contributed to their decision to forgo medical treatment.

The girl had been staying with her aunt in Nuka Napalli while attending school before her condition worsened. The incident, which local media compared to scenes from the Malayalam movie ‘Trance’, has raised concerns about healthcare accessibility and the intersection of poverty, religious beliefs, and medical treatment in rural India.

The young girl passed away on Monday midnight within the church premises after her health steadily declined during the 40-day prayer period. This case shows the critical need for Accessible healthcare in rural areas, Financial support systems for critical medical procedures,Public health education and awareness and more importantly Balance between religious beliefs and medical necessity.

