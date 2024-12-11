Vishwak Sen’s next with Jaathiratnalu director launched

It has become crucial for teams to come up with unconventional combinations that arouse curiosity and draw audiences to theatres. On an interesting note, Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen, who has starred in a slew of diverse projects in the recent years, is joining hands with Jathi Ratnalu director Anudeep KV for a project titled Funky, whose pooja ceremony was organised in Hyderabad today.

Funky is touted to be a refreshing family entertainer, which promises to bring the best out of Vishwak and Anudeep as a team, delivering what crowds expect and still offering something new.

Providing a stamp of authority to the combo, the biggie will be bankrolled under the established banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya.

The stylish title poster launched by the makers confirms the genre – ‘family entertainer’ – while hinting at its funny, humorous elements and announcing the crew. In addition to national award-winning editor Navin Nooli, who recently worked on Pushpa 2, the team also comprises new-age music director Bheems Ceciroleo, who’s already associated with Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara, Mad Square.

Suresh Sarangam, the lensman who provided stylish visuals to the hit series Mathu Vadalara, is the cinematographer.

The full-fledged shoot of Funky will begin after the Sankranti festivities in 2025. There’s no doubt that the film will be immensely awaited by audiences next year.