x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Vishwak Sen’s next with Jaathiratnalu director launched

Published on December 11, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Vishwak Sen’s next with Jaathiratnalu director launched
image
Case registered on Mohan Babu
image
Year in Google Search 2024: Ugadi Pachadi and Pawan Kalyan
image
Manchu Family: The Legacy is Lost Completely
image
Buzz: Anirudh out of Nani’s ‘The Paradise’?

Vishwak Sen’s next with Jaathiratnalu director launched

It has become crucial for teams to come up with unconventional combinations that arouse curiosity and draw audiences to theatres. On an interesting note, Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen, who has starred in a slew of diverse projects in the recent years, is joining hands with Jathi Ratnalu director Anudeep KV for a project titled Funky, whose pooja ceremony was organised in Hyderabad today.

Funky is touted to be a refreshing family entertainer, which promises to bring the best out of Vishwak and Anudeep as a team, delivering what crowds expect and still offering something new.

Providing a stamp of authority to the combo, the biggie will be bankrolled under the established banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya.

The stylish title poster launched by the makers confirms the genre – ‘family entertainer’ – while hinting at its funny, humorous elements and announcing the crew. In addition to national award-winning editor Navin Nooli, who recently worked on Pushpa 2, the team also comprises new-age music director Bheems Ceciroleo, who’s already associated with Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara, Mad Square.

Suresh Sarangam, the lensman who provided stylish visuals to the hit series Mathu Vadalara, is the cinematographer.

The full-fledged shoot of Funky will begin after the Sankranti festivities in 2025. There’s no doubt that the film will be immensely awaited by audiences next year.

Previous Case registered on Mohan Babu
else

TRENDING

image
Vishwak Sen’s next with Jaathiratnalu director launched
image
Case registered on Mohan Babu
image
Manchu Family: The Legacy is Lost Completely

Latest

image
Vishwak Sen’s next with Jaathiratnalu director launched
image
Case registered on Mohan Babu
image
Year in Google Search 2024: Ugadi Pachadi and Pawan Kalyan
image
Manchu Family: The Legacy is Lost Completely
image
Buzz: Anirudh out of Nani’s ‘The Paradise’?

Most Read

image
Year in Google Search 2024: Ugadi Pachadi and Pawan Kalyan
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Push for Digital Transformation
image
Gross negligence continues

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress NightShift Workers Health Tips Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration Wheatgrass Juice Benefits Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire