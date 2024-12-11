x
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Case registered on Mohan Babu

Published on December 11, 2024 by nymisha

Case registered on Mohan Babu

Some of the most unusual and unexpected incidents took place near the residence of Tollywood actor Mohan Babu last night. While Manoj was not allowed inside, he rushed to the residence, breaking the gates. A TV9 journalist approached Mohan Babu to inquire about the controversy and a furious Mohan Babu attacked the journalist. The journalist was badly injured and he was rushed to a private hospital. A case was registered against Mohan Babu in the Pahadi Shareef Police Station under Section 118 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The cops also asked Mohan Babu and Vishnu to deposit their guns in the police station.

Mohan Babu fell ill after the incident and he was rushed to Continental Hospitals in Gachibowli. His health is stable and he will be discharged soon. Before this, Mohan Babu released an emotional audio byte revealing that Manoj was his most pampered son but he never maintained dignity. He said that Manoj is an alcoholic and he created chaos every day. On the whole, the situations in the Manchu family turned ugly. Upon the attack on a journalist, Mohan Babu lost his stature and dignity.

