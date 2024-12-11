Case registered on Mohan Babu

Some of the most unusual and unexpected incidents took place near the residence of Tollywood actor Mohan Babu last night. While Manoj was not allowed inside, he rushed to the residence, breaking the gates. A TV9 journalist approached Mohan Babu to inquire about the controversy and a furious Mohan Babu attacked the journalist. The journalist was badly injured and he was rushed to a private hospital. A case was registered against Mohan Babu in the Pahadi Shareef Police Station under Section 118 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The cops also asked Mohan Babu and Vishnu to deposit their guns in the police station.

Mohan Babu fell ill after the incident and he was rushed to Continental Hospitals in Gachibowli. His health is stable and he will be discharged soon. Before this, Mohan Babu released an emotional audio byte revealing that Manoj was his most pampered son but he never maintained dignity. He said that Manoj is an alcoholic and he created chaos every day. On the whole, the situations in the Manchu family turned ugly. Upon the attack on a journalist, Mohan Babu lost his stature and dignity.