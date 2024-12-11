x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
View all stories
Home > Politics

Year in Google Search 2024: Ugadi Pachadi and Pawan Kalyan

Published on December 11, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Case registered on Mohan Babu
image
Year in Google Search 2024: Ugadi Pachadi and Pawan Kalyan
image
Manchu Family: The Legacy is Lost Completely
image
Buzz: Anirudh out of Nani’s ‘The Paradise’?
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Push for Digital Transformation

Year in Google Search 2024: Ugadi Pachadi and Pawan Kalyan

Every year, Google releases its “Year in Search” to reflect on the trends and moments that captured people’s curiosity. Globally, billions of searches are made daily, with 15% being brand new. This shows the ever-changing nature of human curiosity.

In 2024, India’s search trends covered various topics, from sports and entertainment to politics, travel, and even quirky internet slang. Indians celebrated athletes like Vinesh Phogat and Hardik Pandya while exploring movies like Stree 2 and Kalki. They also delved into new workplace behaviours and relationship trends like the “Orange Peel Theory.”

Apart from these, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan emerged as one of the top trending people in India, showcasing his growing influence in politics. He was listed in fifth place in top trending searches in India and in Global Trends under Entertainment, Pawan Kalyan was listed as second following Katt Williams.

Entertainment

Indian searches revealed a love for diverse genres and languages. Movies like Stree 2 dominated search results, while socially conscious films like 12th Fail sparked interest. Shows like Heeramandi and Mirzapur gained attention, and international hits like The Last of Us and K-dramas like Queen of Tears were widely searched.

Music trends included indie hits like Nadaaniyan and nostalgic songs such as Yeh Tune Kya Kiya. This reflects how Indian audiences embraced both new sounds and timeless classics.

Memes and Gen Z Trends

Memes became a language of humor and relatability this year. The “Blue Grinch Knee Surgery” meme brought laughter, while the “Gen Z Boss” meme explored workplace dynamics. Relationship memes, especially the “Orange Peel Theory,” became the most talked-about topic in this category. Quirky terms like “Pookie” and “demure” also piqued interest.

Political and Environmental

With the Lok Sabha elections dominating headlines, searches like “How to vote Lok Sabha” topped the charts. Environmental concerns were also popular, as people frequently searched for “AQI near me” and information on heatwaves. The global Palestine conflict drew curiosity, with searches about “All Eyes on Rafah.”

Sports

Sports searches were at an all-time high this year. Cricket remained the star, with matches between India and England generating the most interest. Other sports like badminton and kabaddi also saw a rise in popularity. Athletes like Hardik Pandya, Lakshya Sen, and Vinesh Phogat were among the top searched personalities.

Travel and Food Adventures

Indians explored both local and international travel destinations in 2024. Azerbaijan emerged as a trending spot, while closer-to-home favorites like Manali and Jaipur attracted adventure lovers.

On the culinary front, traditional recipes like Mango Pickle and Ugadi Pachadi were widely searched. Global delights like the Pornstar Martini and Flat White also found a place in Indian kitchens.

Next Case registered on Mohan Babu Previous Manchu Family: The Legacy is Lost Completely
else

TRENDING

image
Case registered on Mohan Babu
image
Manchu Family: The Legacy is Lost Completely
image
Buzz: Anirudh out of Nani’s ‘The Paradise’?

Latest

image
Case registered on Mohan Babu
image
Year in Google Search 2024: Ugadi Pachadi and Pawan Kalyan
image
Manchu Family: The Legacy is Lost Completely
image
Buzz: Anirudh out of Nani’s ‘The Paradise’?
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Push for Digital Transformation

Most Read

image
Year in Google Search 2024: Ugadi Pachadi and Pawan Kalyan
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Push for Digital Transformation
image
Gross negligence continues

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress NightShift Workers Health Tips Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration Wheatgrass Juice Benefits Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire