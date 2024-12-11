Year in Google Search 2024: Ugadi Pachadi and Pawan Kalyan

Every year, Google releases its “Year in Search” to reflect on the trends and moments that captured people’s curiosity. Globally, billions of searches are made daily, with 15% being brand new. This shows the ever-changing nature of human curiosity.

In 2024, India’s search trends covered various topics, from sports and entertainment to politics, travel, and even quirky internet slang. Indians celebrated athletes like Vinesh Phogat and Hardik Pandya while exploring movies like Stree 2 and Kalki. They also delved into new workplace behaviours and relationship trends like the “Orange Peel Theory.”

Apart from these, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan emerged as one of the top trending people in India, showcasing his growing influence in politics. He was listed in fifth place in top trending searches in India and in Global Trends under Entertainment, Pawan Kalyan was listed as second following Katt Williams.

Entertainment

Indian searches revealed a love for diverse genres and languages. Movies like Stree 2 dominated search results, while socially conscious films like 12th Fail sparked interest. Shows like Heeramandi and Mirzapur gained attention, and international hits like The Last of Us and K-dramas like Queen of Tears were widely searched.

Music trends included indie hits like Nadaaniyan and nostalgic songs such as Yeh Tune Kya Kiya. This reflects how Indian audiences embraced both new sounds and timeless classics.

Memes and Gen Z Trends

Memes became a language of humor and relatability this year. The “Blue Grinch Knee Surgery” meme brought laughter, while the “Gen Z Boss” meme explored workplace dynamics. Relationship memes, especially the “Orange Peel Theory,” became the most talked-about topic in this category. Quirky terms like “Pookie” and “demure” also piqued interest.

Political and Environmental

With the Lok Sabha elections dominating headlines, searches like “How to vote Lok Sabha” topped the charts. Environmental concerns were also popular, as people frequently searched for “AQI near me” and information on heatwaves. The global Palestine conflict drew curiosity, with searches about “All Eyes on Rafah.”

Sports

Sports searches were at an all-time high this year. Cricket remained the star, with matches between India and England generating the most interest. Other sports like badminton and kabaddi also saw a rise in popularity. Athletes like Hardik Pandya, Lakshya Sen, and Vinesh Phogat were among the top searched personalities.

Travel and Food Adventures

Indians explored both local and international travel destinations in 2024. Azerbaijan emerged as a trending spot, while closer-to-home favorites like Manali and Jaipur attracted adventure lovers.

On the culinary front, traditional recipes like Mango Pickle and Ugadi Pachadi were widely searched. Global delights like the Pornstar Martini and Flat White also found a place in Indian kitchens.