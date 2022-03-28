Official: Krithi Shetty signs her first Tamil film

Uppena fame Krithi Shetty raced to the top with her debut film and she has more than half a dozen projects lined up in Telugu. The young beauty is also quoting Rs 1 crore as remuneration per film and the makers are ready to pay the quoted paycheque for the beauty. There are talks that Krithi Shetty will next be seen in Suriya’s next film and this marks her Tamil debut. The makers of the film today made an official announcement about the same.

Krithi Shetty is one of the leading ladies in Suriya’s next film that is directed by Bala. The shoot commenced today in Madurai and Suriya, Bala are teaming up after a gap of 18 years. Jyotika is the leading lady and Suriya’s 2D Entertainment is bankrolling this untitled film. On the work front, Krithi Shetty is busy with Ram’s The Warrior and Nithiin’s Macherla Niyojakavargam. She is done with the shoot of Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali which will release soon.