Streaming date locked for Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam

Pan-Indian star Prabhas’ latest offering Radhe Shyam released recently and the film has been declared as one of the biggest flops in the recent times. The buyers lost big amounts and the film fell flat after a super strong first weekend. The streaming date of the film is locked and Radhe Shyam will stream from April 1st on Amazon Prime in all the languages. Radhe Shyam is a romantic drama that is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Pooja Hegde is the heroine and UV Creations, Gopikrishna Movies are the producers. Prabhas is currently on a break and he will resume the shoot of Salaar next month.

