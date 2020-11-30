Official: Naga Shaurya’s Lakshya

Young actor Naga Shaurya beefed up and gained enough muscle for his next film which is a sports drama. The actor plays an archer in the film which is titled Lakshya. The makers announced the title officially and Shaurya looks stunning in the new look. He looks perfect in the role with long hair and a thick beard. Santossh Jagarlapudi is the director and Keetika Sharma is the leading lady. The film’s shoot is 80 percent complete and the remaining portions would be shot soon. Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, Northstar Entertainments are the producers.

