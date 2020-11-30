Jagan is a psycho: Naidu

Former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday criticized the Jagan government stating that it had miserably failed to protect the state farmers severely affected by the floods.

Strongly condemning the suspension 14 TDP members, Naidu said it is shameful that the CM has not followed procedures and maintained no decorum or dignity in the House. He said Jagan is acting like a psycho by mimicking members of the house and calling names. He said he had to rush to the podium after the CM had called TDP member Rama Naidu as drama Naidu. “The farmers issue is such a serious and burning issue. The CM has trivialized the issue by resorting to some silly remarks against the TDP members. In the last one year, the state farming has been severely damaged and the lives of the farmers were crippled. More than 26 lakh acres of crop was damaged. What did this government to mitigate the farming crisis due to the floods,” he said.

Naidu further said Jagan had failed to get central funds to alleviate the plight of flood hit farmers. “He is the most irresponsibly chief minister I have ever seen in my long political career. He promised to l pay the crop insurance premium on behalf of the farmers, but he has failed to fulfill that promise. Today, the farmers would have been in a better place had Jagan paid the crop insurance. Jagan is peddling half-truths and falsehood. When we protested over the farmers issue, our members were suspended in the House.”

Naidu said he felt elated when prime minister Narendra Modi visited Bharat Biotech in Genome Valley. “I felt very happy when the PM visited the Genome Valley which is my brainchild. I had envisioned the Genome Valley 17 years back and today it is paying dividends. What did this government do apart from attacking the opposition leaders by slapping false cases against the TDP leaders. What did this government do apart from perpetrating atrocities against the Dalits and arresting Amaravati farmers,” Naidu remarked.

Naidu slammed the Jaganmohan Reddy government for implementing its lopsided policies which have crippled agriculture, irrigation, industry and all sectors of the state economy. “This government has wrecked all sections of the state politically, socially and financially, thus pushing the state economy into an irrecoverable, bankrupt situation,” he said.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president charged that Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government has pushed the state into a debt trap. He said in the last one year the Jagan government had borrowed a record Rs 1.26 lakh crore, but has not taken up even a single development work. He said Jagan is incapable to govern and take the advice of the opposition.