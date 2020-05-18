Official: No glimpse of Tarak from RRR

With strict lockdown implemented in the country due to coronavirus, the team of RRR could not complete the glimpse of NTR as Komaram Bheem which was planned for release on May 20th that marks the birthday of NTR. With several rumors making rounds, the team of RRR announced officially that they will not be releasing the video glimpse or any first look poster of NTR on the occasion. The makers clarified that they could not complete the work due to the sudden lockdown.

They also said that the wait would be worth and promised a festival for sure in the coming days. RRR is 70% complete and it features NTR, Ram Charan are the lead actors. Rajamouli is waiting for the lockdown to be lifted to plan the next schedules and complete the shoot. RRR will release next year and the new release date will be announced soon.