Not correct for Centre to leave final decision to States: TDP

The Telugu Desam Party is expressing concern over the Central Government leaving everything for the decision of State governments on Lockdown 4.0 restrictions. The Opposition party argues that because of lack of clarity, there is a possibility for absence of coordination between different states. There may be conflicting interests. Already, migrant workers are still being stopped and harassed on the inter-state borders. TDP spokesperson G. Ramakrishna Prasad says that the Centre should clearly lay down rules and guidelines for the States to act accordingly in the overall interests of all sections of people especially migrant workers who were the worst hit in Coronavirus restrictions.

The Centre has allowed passenger vehicles between states now but left the final decision to the respective governments. In such a case, Andhra Pradesh people right not stranded in Telangana may face problems. For long, they have been trying to come over to AP. The Telangana Government is strictly avoiding to and fro movement with AP considering new cases. It is not yet clear whether the two states have started coordination meetings to resolve the issue.

Amidst this, the TDP asserts that the ordinary people shall not suffer because of lack of cooperation between different states. It would not be correct for the State Governments to take whatever decisions they like to suit their own convenience.