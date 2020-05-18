Puri Jagannadh in hunt for Fighters

Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Devarakonda are joining hands with Fighter, an action thriller that presents Vijay Devarakonda as a kickboxer. The film has an ample number of action episodes and there is a requirement of foreign fighters. Some of the expert fighters are imported from foreign countries for the film and some crucial episodes are shot. They left their respective countries before the lockdown. Puri Jagannadh is now in hunt for the fighters to shoot some other episodes.

As it is impossible to import the foreigners back, the hunt for the local fighters is on to match the foreign fighters who completed major portions. If the unit fails to get the right foreign actors, Puri Jagannadh will have to rewrite some of the episodes in the film. Ananya Pandey plays the female lead and Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar are the producers. Fighter releases next year.