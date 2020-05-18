LG Polymers completes transfer of gas from plant, port

Eleven days after a gas leak from LG Polymers India near here claimed 12 lives and left hundreds ill, the company on Monday announced that it has successfully completed the transportation of styrene monomer gas inventory within the plant as well as in the tanks at the port.

“There is now no styrene left at the LG Polymers plant in Vizag,” said Jeong Sunkey, Managing Director, LG Polymers.

He said the company had collaborated with other institutions to devote its resources to analyse the cause of the May 7 accident to prevent its re-occurrence and extend assistance to the bereaved families and the affected survivors.

“Our immediate focus is to provide assistance to the people in the area to help them resume normal lives as soon as possible,” he said in a statement.

On May 14, the company had said that it had begun transportation of the remaining Styrene Monomer to South Korea.

“We have begun the transportation of Styrene Monomer (SM) inventory within the plant as well as in styrene tanks at the port by vessels to South Korea to prevent and eliminate all risk factors,” the company said.

A team of technical experts from Seoul headquarters have arrived at LG Polymers India plant.

“With their help, we have already commissioned a special task force of more than 200 people to actively support the bereaved families and others. This team has been visiting people at the hospitals and their homes. Food and medical services have been organized for the returning residents. Various support activities such as supplying medical and household goods and sanitation of homes will be continued.”

It had also set up Suraksha Hospital to take care of all residents’ health check-ups and future treatment. The helpline number had been actively attended to respond to queries from the villagers.

The company provided more than 110,000 meals to the local residents and also responded to more than 101 requests on helpline number from May 13 to 17. He assured that the company will continue to do its best to ensure life in the area returned to normal.

Venkatapuram and four other villages surrounding the plant were affected by the gas leak in the early hours of May 7.