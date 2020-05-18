Harish Shankar joining hands with 14 Reels Plus

Talented writer and director Harish Shankar bagged an opportunity to work with Pawan Kalyan and the work is under process. Harish Shankar is working on the script and he would give the final narration soon. Harish Shankar worked with 14 Reels Plus earlier for Gaddalakonda Ganesh featuring Varun Tej in the lead role. The latest announcement says that Harish Shankar and 14 Reels Plus are joining hands once again and the details about this crazy project will be announced soon. The discussions are on and the announcement would be made post lockdown.

