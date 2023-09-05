OG Team Cracks a Record Deal

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s next crazy project is OG and it is a stylish gangster drama directed by Sujeeth. The first teaser created tremors and is a perfect feast for Powerstar fans. The makers are in plans to release the film next year and an official release date would be made soon. The makers closed the overseas deal and the rights are sold for a record price of Rs 13 crores.

Phars Film Co LLC acquired the entire theatrical rights for overseas. This is the first theatrical deal closed for OG. Pawan Kalyan is expected to join the sets of OG next month and a long schedule is planned in Thailand. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady and DVV Danayya is the producer. Emran Hashmi is the lead antagonist and Thaman scores the music for this gangster drama.