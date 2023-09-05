Megastar reviews Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty marks the comeback of Anushka after five years and Naveen Polishetty will be seen in the other lead role. Megastar Chiranjeevi watched Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty and he lauded the film. He called the film hilarious and it reflects the mindset of the youth. He also said that Naveen Polishetty and Anushka added life to their roles.

“Director Mahesh managed to balance the emotions and entertainment in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. I am the first audience to watch the film. I would love to watch the film with the audience once again soon. I am super confident that the audience would love Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty” posted Chiranjeevi. Mahesh directed Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty and UV Creations produced the film. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is hitting the screens on September 7th.