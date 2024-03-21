Om Bheem Bush USA Premieres Today by Great India Films

Spread the love

Great India Films is thrilled to announce the grand release of “Om Bheem Bush” across 210 locations in the USA.

Buckle up for a laughing riot as the highly anticipated film Om Bheem Bush will hit the screens worldwide tomorrow with USA premieres today.

With content and keys delivered on Wednesday, patrons can anticipate a thrilling experience starting with premieres in all locations after 5 PM Eastern time.

The film, led by Sree Vishnu, along with Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna, promises a perfect blend of comedy and thrills. Directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti and produced by V Celluloid and Sunil Balusu, the film’s teaser and trailer have sparked curiosity, showcasing Sree Vishnu in his comedy forte.

Audiences are in for a treat as he shares the screen with Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna, offering an entertaining and thrilling rollercoaster ride. The movie that comes with the tagline No Logic Only Magic will be a perfect choice for the USA audience this weekend.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our supporters throughout our 23-year overseas distribution journey and look forward to delivering an unforgettable cinematic experience on the big screen.

As the USA premieres kick off in a few more hours, it’s time to book your tickets and join in the fun.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC