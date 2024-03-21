x
Home > Politics > Lokesh says Visakha drug container has links to Tadepalli palace

Lokesh says Visakha drug container has links to Tadepalli palace

Published on March 21, 2024 by

Lokesh says Visakha drug container has links to Tadepalli palace

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday said that the drug container seized by the CBI in Visakhapatnam port has links to the Tadepalli palace. He said that the drugs racket is run in the state under the guidance of chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The TDP general secretary said that the YSR Congress leaders have realised that they are losing the elections. Now in an attempt to win the election, they are indulging in drug sales in the state, he said.

In the past Kakinada MLA Chandrasekhar Reddy tried to import drugs which were seized in Mumbai port. The drugs were imported in the name of a fake company in Vijayawada, he said. He alleged that Ashi Trading Company in Vijayawada which imported the drugs had links with the Kakinada MLA.

Now, the drugs container seized by the CBI also has the links to Jagan Mohan Reddy, he alleged. He said Jagan Mohan Reddy was encouraging drug mafia and indulging in the sale of Ganja in the state. Ganja is available everywhere in the state, he alleged.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had been supporting these mafia for the past five years. There is no law and order in the state, he said. The farmers were struggling to sell their products for minimum support price, while the Ganja producers were making huge profits, he said.

Lokesh alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had changed Visakhapatnam as the capital of drugs and Ganja. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was exploiting the peaceful Visakhapatnam city in the last five years.

He appealed to the people to defeat the YSR Congress in the coming general election. He wanted the people to support the TDP for a peaceful life in the state. He said that the TDP would curb drug mafia and eradicate Ganja in the state.

