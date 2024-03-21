Spread the love

Film actor and former MP, M Murali Mohan, on Thursday said that Andhra Pradesh had gone five years back during the YSR Congress rule. He said that the ruling party had completely ignored and neglected the development of the state.

Addressing a media conference in Hyderabad, Murali Mohan said that corruption had gone to the highest level during this government. Every leader and every official were indulging in corruption, he said. He also alleged that the government was encouraging corruption at every level.

He said that there was no capital for the state and the government was playing the game with three capitals slogan. The government which could not develop a single capital was speaking about developing three capitals for the state, Murali Mohan said.

He said that there was no single industry that had come to Andhra Pradesh in the last five years. Some industries have gone leaving Andhra Pradesh due to corruption and highhanded behaviour of the ruling party leaders. The ruling party leaders were threatening the industrialists, he alleged.

Murali Mohan appealed to the people of Andhra Pradesh to act wisely and vote wisely. He wanted the people to defeat the YSR Congress government in the coming elections. He appealed to the voters to support the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP alliance and ensure that the alliance formed the next government.

He said that the youth would lose employment opportunities if the YSR Congress is voted to power once again. He said that people would have to leave the state in search of livelihood. He wanted the people to think twice before casting their vote.

He emphasised the need to support Chandrababu Naidu for his vision and commitment to develop the state. He said that Amaravati would have been a beautiful city by now had the people of Andhra Pradesh voted for TDP in the 2019 general election.