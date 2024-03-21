AP CEO meets three Prakasam, Palnadu and Nandyala SPs

Spread the love

Andhra Pradesh chief electoral officer Mukesh Kumar Meena on Thursday summoned the three SPs to him and sought their explanation on the political violence taking place in their districts. The SPs of Prakasam, Palnadu and Nandyala districts were summoned on Thursday.

Meena sought explanation from all the three SPs individually on the increasing violence in their respective districts. He wondered why the SPs were not reacting to the incidents and why the incidents happened. He asked them to implement the model code of conduct strictly and ensure that there are no incidents of violence in the days to come.

Prakasam district SP Pramaeswara Reddy, Palnadu district SP Ravishankar Reddy and Nandyala SP Raghuveera Reddy appeared before the chief electoral officer. They submitted detailed reports on the violent incidents that happened in their districts.

The CEO reportedly grilled the SPs for their silence about the incidents. He wondered why the SPs had failed to take precautionary action before the incidents happened. He also wondered why the SPs did not provide security in the places where the incidents happened.

The CEO also said that there were sensitive places in the district as per the election commission. Security measures are to be taken in those sensitive places once the model code of conduct has come into force, the CEO told the SPs.

He said that the Election Commission had been cautioning the officials on the model code of conduct. He wondered why the SPs did not act according to the guidelines issued by the election commission.

As the three SPs gave their version to the incidents that happened in their respective districts, the CEO told them that he would forward the reports to the election commission. He warned them against repeat of such incidents in future.