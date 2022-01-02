Omicron Wave: Tollywood Puzzled

The makers of RRR have promoted the film on all the available platforms and made all the necessary arrangements for the release. With a heavy heart, they announced that RRR will not hit the screens on January 7th 2022 as per the plan due to the Omicron spread. There is no clarity about the new release date. The Health Experts say that the third wave would reach the peaks in February and March. A series of big-budget films like Acharya, Bheemla Nayak, Khiladi, Major, Ghani, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, F3 and others announced their release dates in the coming months.

There is no clarity about the impact of the coronavirus in the coming months. The new release date of RRR will sure disturb the lineup of films announced. The shoots of Telugu films may come to a halt if the spread of the Omicron variant is huge. Some of the trade analysts predict that Tollywood will miss two big seasons: Sankranthi and Summer for 2022 because of the third wave. For now, the Omicron variant created a lot of fear and confusion in Tollywood.