Nani stands for his Producer

Natural Star Nani’s recent offering Shyam Singha Roy is winning the hearts of the audience and is minting decent money all over. The film is the costliest one in his career and Nani wanted to take his remuneration after the film’s theatrical run comes to an end. With the current situation not favorable, Nani decided to stand by his producer Venkat Boyanapalli. Nani wanted his producer to recover the investments first and he will take a call on his remuneration at a later date.

The makers of Shyam Singha Roy decided to release the film on their own across Andhra region. The received advances are quite low when compared to the market of Nani. After the producer took a daring step, Nani decided to stand by his producer. Nani will take a small paycheque for the film. He will discuss about this once the theatrical end comes to an end. With RRR and Sankranthi biggies postponed, Shyam Singha Roy will have a decent run at the box-office for a couple of weeks.

The makers recovered a major portion of the budget through the non-theatrical rights. The movie is expected to end up as a decent grosser at the Tollywood box-office. Rahul Sankrityan directed Shyam Singha Roy and Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty played the lead roles. Niharika Entertainment are the producers.