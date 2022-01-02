Rowdy Boys to release on Jan 14 or 15

Though they have not revealed the exact date, makers of Rowdy Boys have however confirmed that the movie will be a Sankranthi release. Following this, trade circles say the film will hit the screens either on January 14 and 15.

Since this is the launch pad of Ashish Reddy, the nephew of Dil Raju, the leading producer of Tollywood is said to be making all efforts to ensure that Rowdy Boys would hit as many as screens as possible.

Anupama Parameswaran is the heroine of Rowdy Boys. The youthful action entertainer is directed by Sree Harsha Koruganti. Songs and background score by Devi Prasad are said to be one of the highlights of the movie.

Dil Raju himself has produced this movie along with Shirish and in association with Aditya Music. Rowdy Boys is presented by Smit Anitha on Sri Venkateswara Creations. Cinematography is by Madhie, while Madhu has taken care of editing.