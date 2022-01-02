Saana Kastam from Acharya: Vintage Megastar is Back

Megastar Chiranjeevi will test his luck with Acharya, a mass entertainer that also has his son Ram Charan playing a prominent and powerful role. Koratala Siva is the director and the film is announced for February 4th release. The song promo of Saana Kastam is out and Chiranjeevi stuns with his vintage dance moves. The song is a mass number and Regina Cassandra is seen shaking leg with Megastar in the special song that is shot in a special set last year.

Saana Kastam is a perfect mass number that is composed by Manisharma. Regina sizzles in the glimpse and the song hints at vintage dance moves from Megastar. The film is carrying terrific expectations and the deals are closed. The entire lyrical song of Saana Kastam will be out tomorrow. Matinee Entertainments are the producers of Acharya. The episodes featuring Chiranjeevi and Charan are the expected highlights of Acharya and the duo will be seen as Naxalites in Acharya. Koratala Siva is all set to deliver one more social message through Acharya.