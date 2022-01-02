KCR’s Covid restrictions to halt Bandi padayatra, Amit Shah public meet!

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao has been waging a battle against BJP since Etela Rajender quit TRS and joined BJP. After BJP’s Etela Rajender defeated TRS in Huzurabad Assembly bypoll in November, KCR has further intensified war against BJP.

TRS is staging dharnas against BJP government at the Centre over paddy procurement issue since November and KCR himself sat on dharna at Indira Park for the first time in November.

BJP too is taking TRS seriously. Union home minister Amit Shah recently met Telangana BJP leaders in Delhi and told them to intensify fight against KCR and TRS.

He told them that he will soon visit Telangana and stay there for two days and will also address a public meeting. He asked BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay to begin his second phase of padayatra in Telangana.

When BJP leaders in Telangana have started making arrangements for Bandi Sanjay padayatra and Amit Shah’s public meeting, KCR imposed Covid restrictions in Telangana citing increasing Covid cases and Omicron cases. KCR banned all rallies, political meetings, public meetings, public gatherings in Telangana from December 25, 2021, January 2, 2022 first.

Now, KCR issued fresh orders on Saturday extending restrictions till January 10. It appears that KCR will continue to extend restrictions week after week.

BJP leaders question how KTR was permitted to hold a huge rally in Nalgonda on December 31, when Covid restrictions were in force. They suspect that KCR is imposing Covid restrictions only to block Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra and Amit Shah’s public meeting.