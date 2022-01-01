Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM K.Narayana Swamy on Saturday (today) made sensational comments on Nandamuri, Akkineni and Chirajeevi families.

He said only these three families are dominating Telugu film industry and are crushing talented actors from other castes.

Some people talk about ‘family rule’ and ‘hereditary politics’ but the real ‘family rule’ is in Telugu film industry where only three families thrive and crush others.

Narayana Swamy expressed anger at some people in Telugu film industry talking ill-about Jagan’s decision to bring down ticket prices.

“Jagan did this to make entertainment affordable for all. But some Tollywood heroes are opposing this and criticising Jagan. Shall we call such people heroes?” he questioned.

He alleged that few people are targeting Jagan through the film industry after realising that they failed in all their attempts to damage Jagan’s and YSRCP government’s reputation.