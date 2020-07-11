On This Day: Victory Venkatesh’s Two Super Hits Released

Victory Venkatesh’s Vasantham which released on 11th July 2003 has completed 17 years by today. The film released alongside Blockbuster Simhadri managed to collect 16.50cr share worldwide at that time and emerged a Super Hit. It was the second-highest earner for the hero at the time of release behind Nuvvu Naaku Nachav which collected 18cr share. The film ran for 50 days in 133 centers & 100 days in 53 centers.

Drushyam which released on 11th July 2014 has completed 6 years by today. Just like other remakes of Drishyam, this also was a slow starter at the box-office but did very good business in the long run. The film started with a share of 1.9cr share on its opening day worldwide and closed its run with a share of 20cr share and emerging Super Hit. The film fared very well in the USA grossing $420,000.