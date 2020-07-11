Jagan ‘use and throw’ attitude harming AP future: TDP

The Telugu Desam Party is making a non-stop, relentless struggle against Jagan Reddy’s aggressive rule. Now, the TDP is mocking and alleging that the Chief Minister showed a ‘use and throw’ attitude towards the same bureaucrats who dreamt of seeing him as the CM while he was in Opposition. Former Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam prayed for Jagan Reddy to become the CM. But after coming to power, Jagan illtreated him and gave him a dishonourable removal from the CS post.

Listing out several instances, TDP senior leader Varla Ramaiah says that Ajay Kallam worked for YCP victory, thinking that he would be able to harass the TDP leaders if Jagan Reddy became CM. The scene has reversed now. Kallam’s wings were clipped and he was reduced to be a mere figurehead in the Chief Minister’s Office. Kallam no longer has any ill will against the Opposition as he is more concerned with his position in his own favourite party government.

Mr. Ramaiah said that the same was the case with PV Ramesh. He received a setback with Jagan Reddy breaking his promise and setting Ramesh aside by ignoring his services in the past. Taking to Twitter, the TDP leader told CM Jagan that he had undoubtedly used all those bureaucrats and now threw them away within an year of rule. What more, Ramaiah said that Jagan Reddy had even ignored his own uncle Vivekananda Reddy though he sacrificed his MP seat in the past. The CM did not care to get the persons guilty of Viveka murder arrested even after 13 months passed since coming to power. The ‘use and throw’ attitude has demotivated one and all, which is harming AP future greatly.