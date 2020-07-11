Birthday Spl: Manisharma aims a strong comeback

Melody Brahma is the tag that reached Manisharma after he scored a series of hits in the early 2000s in Telugu cinema. He was the top music composer and was the first consideration for commercial flicks in that time. He is known for his thunderous and elevating background score. Soon, with the arrival of young blood, Manisharma faded away. Some of his music albums sounded outdated after which filmmakers have been in hunt for other options. Manisharma too calmed down and after years, he made a strong comeback with Ram and Puri Jagannadh’s Ismart Shankar. His fans are not surprised after Manisharma signed over a dozen films.

He is composing music for Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, Venkatesh’s Naarappa, Ram’s Red, Gopichand’s Seetimaar, Sai Dharam Tej’s film with Deva Katta, Vijay Devarakonda’s Fighter, Sharwanand’s Telugu and Tamil bilingual, Nithiin’s Powerpeta. He is also considered for Balakrishna’s upcoming movie with B Gopal and is in talks for several other projects. Manisharma is in plans to utilize this opportunity and bounce back with a bang. He is expected to have a stupendous 2021. He is all occupied with music sittings of several projects currently and is composing tunes for many big-budget projects. Wishing Manisharma a very Happy Birthday.