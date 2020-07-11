Visakhapatnam Capital: Counting chicken before they hatch

The ruling YCP Ministers and MLAs are continuing to talk boldly that Visakhapatnam would be developed into an international city. The Government was spending Rs. 1,000 Cr to develop necessary infrastructure to develop Visakhapatnam as the Administrative Capital. Minister Avanti Srinivas is now raising fresh hopes that crores worth works were started in Bheemili and Madhurawada areas. He says the port city would have all necessary infrastructure to function as the Administrative Capital for Andhra Pradesh. But the big question is whether the ruling party Ministers are having any idea on the cases that were filed in the High Court against Capital shifting.

From the Amaravati Capital city farmers to Opposition parties, many stakeholders have filed cases seeking cancellation of 3 Capitals. All the 29,000 farmers, who contributed their ancestral lands, have a right to file cases at individual and collective levels before the court. Already, the High Court has stayed the shifting of Capital. Even then, in its own inimitable adamant style, the Jagan Reddy regime is making secret efforts to get everything ready in Visakhapatnam. This is despite the High Court warning that officials would be held responsible if any office was shifted from Amaravati to the port city.

Till now, Jagan Reddy regime suffered setbacks over 69 times as its orders were cancelled or set aside by the courts. The CM may be of the view that he can just play around the court cases on the Capital issue also just as he is doing with his Rs. 43,000-Cr illegal assets cases. But, in respect of Amaravati, all Opposition parties are united while thousands of farmers and stakeholders are fighting for justice. But still, YCP Ministers are under a delusion that they can shift Capital. Obviously, they are counting chicken before they hatch. In matters of governance, this may not yield good results.