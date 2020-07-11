Tollywood producers prepared to skip Sankranthi 2021

Going with the current situations and a huge spike in the number of coronavirus cases, it is clear that it is not possible to kickstart the film shoots anytime soon. Some of the producers initially predicted that they could release the films for Dasara and soon they felt that they can release the movies for Sankranthi 2021. Going with the current trend, several filmmakers came to the conclusion that Tollywood will not open before summer 2021.

A distributor turned producer says that the theatres will not open before the vaccination for coronavirus is out. Even if they are opened, they would suffer badly because of the low footfalls. Some of the producers too will not dare to release their films until they are extremely confident about people returning back to theatres. With the arrival of vaccination expected during the first quarter of 2021, Tollywood is expected to have a series of releases for summer next year. The film shoots may resume post Sankranthi if the number of cases comes down gradually. 2020 is going to be a bad miss for Tollywood