One crore Insta followers for Vijay Deverakonda

There is nothing to be said about Vijay Deverakonda as he makes his own statement in his own swag. His attitude is what appeals to the youth and there is no stopping him especially on social media.

On the popular photo sharing platform Instagram Vijay Deverakonda achieved a rare feat that made him the first south Indian actor to touch the milestone. It is having 10 million followers and the number just keeps growing.

Vijay’s Insta handle mostly occupies his personal space. Pictures of his vacation and family are shared often and they get thousands of likes and comments.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in a sports drama under the direction of Puri Jagannadh and later he will join forces with Sukumar.