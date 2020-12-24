Ram’s RED Trailer: Intriguing Thriller

Yupp Advert

Energetic Star Ram is waiting for his upcoming action thriller RED which is waiting for a theatrical release. Kishore Tirumala directed RED, a remake of Tamil blockbuster film Thadam. The trailer of RED is out and looks quite interesting. Ram thrills in a dual role and the trailer is well cut without unveiling the major conflict point. Ram exhibits two extremely different shades in RED and his performance is the expected highlight of the film.

RED is well supported by the technical aspects and an interesting screenplay format. Nivetha Pethuraj and Malavika Sharma will be seen in other important roles. RED is produced by Sri Sravanthi Movies and Manisharma is the music composer. RED releases for Sankranthi 2021.