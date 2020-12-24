Ex-MLA asks invitees not to attend daughter’s marriage

TDP boss Chandrababu Naidu has been raising a lot of awareness on Coronavirus prevention from the beginning. Following dutifully in his path, his party ex MLA and ex Whip Chintamaneni Prabhakar has attracted wide attention here with his frank and outspoken way of inviting people. He unfailingly sent invitations to all his followers and relatives and wellwishers regarding his daughter’s marriage. At the same time, he asked them not to attend the marriage function physically.

Chintamanneni, however, appealed to his wellwishers to shower their blessings on the newlyweds by observing social distancing and by staying at their respective places. The former MLA was one of the strong and fiery voices of the TDP during its regime. He is very popular in West Godavari district and especially in Denduluru areas which he represented in the Assembly.

The Ex MLA has sent sweet boxes along with invitations to over 1 lakh people who included admirers, well wishers, followers and relatives. His daughter’s marriage is being performed in the presence of a very small group of select people. Considering the virus threat, they have also asked distant relatives not to attend the marriage but bless the newlyweds via messaging and social media.

As it is, the Central guidelines are there for restricting the number of attendees at functions and marriages. Chintamaneni has indeed set a new trend by openly asking invitees not to attend the function personally.