Revanth Reddy to be Telangana PCC chief and Komati Reddy to CWC?

Telangana Congress has been going through rough phase since 2014 despite granting statehood to Telangana. In recent GHMC polls the party bit the dust and shows no signs of recovery. In this backdrop there have been numerous requests to the party high command to revamp the party organisation in Telangana. The current PCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy has sent his resignation already but high command did not accept it yet.

PCC to Revanth and CWC to Komati Reddy?

Congress senior leaders like V Hanumantha Rao, Komati Reddy are also in the race to become chief of the party. However, as per latest reports, Congress high command is all decided to give the post of PCC chief to Revanth Reddy. And it is also rumoured that Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy will be taken into Congress working committee as he is also as aspiring for the same PCC chief post. Discussions of high command and other senior leaders regarding this have been concluded and it seems high command of the party was able to convince all the leaders on making Revanth Reddy as the next PCC chief.

Criticism on Revanth Reddy candidature:

However, Revanth Reddy’s candidature for PCC chief post may receive criticism below grounds.

Firstly, Congress might have again proved that all talk about social justice is just lip service as the post is again given to the same Reddy community as it has been doing since beginning. There are several leaders belonging to SC/ST/BC and have been loyal to the party since decades.

Secondly, giving the post to Revanth Reddy who has joined the party only recently may attract criticism from political opponents that all the existing senior leaders of the party are worthless and that’s why high command is giving the post to the outsider who just joined the party. This may also lead to exodus of loyal leaders into TRS or BJP.

Thirdly, Revanth Reddy is caught red handedly on vote for note case, and Congress high command by making such candidate as PCC chief, will lose the right of talking about the corruption by the ruling party in Telangana state.

Fourthly, political opponents may target Revanth Reddy by calling him a puppet in the hand of chandrababu Naidu and also allege that chandrababu Naidu is trying to get control on Telangana through Revanth Reddy. This may hamper prospects of Congress in Telangana.

Overall , we need to wait and see whether Congress high command sticks to its decision of making Revanth Reddy PCC chief or not and also we need to wait and see the repercussions off such decision.