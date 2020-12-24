Vijayasai’s total focus on Vizag lands trigger doubts

The YCP Government has been creating one controversy or another in order to take forward its agenda on its policies with respect to lands and house sites. In his latest comments, YCP firebrand MP Vijayasai Reddy is attacking the rivals on the issue of public lands and sites in Visakhapatnam. He is constantly saying that the TDP leaders have occupied many Government lands during their previous regime.

Vijayasai’s total focus has shifted to the Vizag lands. This is triggering doubts in political circles about what the Jagan Reddy regime is up to. Vijay Sai says that their Government will be acting like a custodian of the public property. This is why the encroached lands were seized from the GITAM University. This was the reason why the encroached and illegal structure at Sabbam Hari house was demolished.

Analysts say that the Jagan regime is slowly building up its pressure on the TDP and pushing its leaders to corner. All this is to carry forward its main agenda to shift Executive Capital offices from Amaravati to Vizag soon. Already, 20 months are over but CM Jagan could not achieve what he planned with regard to Capital shifting. Now, the question is whether the YCP can shift Capital amid continuing litigation in the courts.