One more Bollywood biggie lined up for Rashmika?

Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna proved her mettle in Tollywood and she soon turned out the National Crush. She is rushed up with Bollywood offers and she signed two Bollywood biggies recently. The actress is busy listening to scripts and is spending time in Mumbai mostly. The young actress has been spotted in Karan Johar’s office a couple of times in the recent times. The latest news we hear is that the actress is in talks for Dharma Productions for a women-centric film.

The discussions are currently going on and things will be finalized very soon. Karan Johar is also considering Rashmika for the role of the heroine in some of his upcoming films for Dharma Productions. Rashmika is all excited about the offers. Her performance in Pushpa is winning the hearts of the audience. She will soon the sets of Pushpa: The Rule and Rashmika is currently busy with Sharwanand’s Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu that will release in summer.