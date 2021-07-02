One more director’s touch in Rana Daggubati’s Virata Parvam

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi played the lead roles in Virata Parvam, a social drama that is directed by Venu Udugula. The film is carrying decent expectations and the new release date of the film will be announced very soon. Rana plays a Naxalite and Sai Pallavi plays his love interest in this emotional entertainer. We have some interesting piece of news that one more director contributed for Virata Parvam when Venu Udugula was unavailable.

Due to some unexpected consequences, Venu Udugula was unavailable and the makers took the help of one more director to can some of the crucial episodes from the movie. As the release date was announced, the makers sought the help of this young director and completed the shooting part on time. The makers preferred not to reveal the name of the director. There are speculations that Virata Parvam will head for a direct digital release soon. SLV Cinemas and Suresh Productions bankrolled Virata Parvam.