SS Rajamouli upset with Delhi Airport Authorities

The Covid-19 brought a lot of discipline among human beings. There are a lot of people who are following social distancing and are habitual to hand sanitizers. Tollywood’s top director SS Rajamouli had a bitter experience in Delhi Airport after he returned back from a foreign location. He took his twitter page to express his experience. He said that all the passengers are asked to take up RT-PCR tests but there were no basic facilities provided. He said that he was surprised to find so many stray dogs near the exit gate and Rajamouli said that this won’t be a great impression for foreigners who visit India.

“Dear @DelhiAirport, arrived at 1 AM by Lufthansa flight. Forms were given to fill for the RT PCR test. All the passengers are sitting on the floors or propping against the walls to fill the forms. Not a pretty sight. Providing tables is a simple service. And surprised to find so many stray dogs in the hangar outside the exit gate. Again not a great first impression of India for the foreigners. Please look into it. Thank you” posted Rajamouli on his official social media page.

