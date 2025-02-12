Tamil actor Ajith has been suffering from debacles for some time. His recent offering Vidaamuyarchi released last weekend and the response has been poor. The film was released in a decent number of screens across the Telugu states and the film failed to open on a decent note because of the poor promotions. Telugu audience were unaware about the release because of the bad promotions. Vidaamuyarchi opened on a decent note in Tamil but the film dropped down badly in Tamil on weekdays.

Ajith and his team did not promote the film on a minimal note and the film suffered badly in Tamil too. Though the film registered decent numbers, Vidaamuyarchi dropped badly in Tamil. The action episodes along with Ajith’s performance and the production values are appreciated but the drama was rejected. Vidaamuyarchi is directed by Amgizh Thirumeni and is produced by Lyca Productions. Vidaamuyarchi is one more jolt for Lyca Productions after back-to-back debacles in Tamil cinema. The production house had high hopes on the film but they vanished with the result of Vidaamuyarchi.