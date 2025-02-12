x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Two young actors in Nani’s HIT 3

Published on February 12, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
One more jolt for Lyca Productions
image
Exclusive: Two young actors in Nani’s HIT 3
image
Buzz: Megastar’s Vishwambara out of Summer Race?
image
Why did Ram Charan unfollow Allu Arjun?
image
Rajya Sabha seat for Kamal Haasan?

Exclusive: Two young actors in Nani’s HIT 3

Natural Star Nani is shooting for his next film HIT 3 and the film is announced for May 1st release. Sailesh Kolanu is the director and the shoot of the film is happening in and around Hyderabad. Nani essays the role of Arjun Sarkar in the film and he plays a ruthless cop. There are strong rumors that a top Tollywood actor will be seen in the climax of the film and he will take the lead for HIT 4. But the news is just a speculation. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh who played the lead roles in HIT: The First Case and HIT: The Second Case will join Nani in HIT 3.

Adivi Sesh is currently shooting along with Nani in this current Hyderabad schedule. Vishwak Sen will join the sets of the film later this month in the next schedule. Both Adivi Sesh and Vishwak Sen will be seen in crucial roles and they join Nani during the climax of HIT 3. The three actors leave the hint of HIT 4 during the climax of the film. HIT 3 has Srinidhi Shetty paired up beside Nani. Wall Poster Cinema is producing HIT 3. Watching Nani, Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh would be a crazy ride for the Tollywood audience.

Next One more jolt for Lyca Productions Previous Buzz: Megastar’s Vishwambara out of Summer Race?
else

TRENDING

image
One more jolt for Lyca Productions
image
Exclusive: Two young actors in Nani’s HIT 3
image
Buzz: Megastar’s Vishwambara out of Summer Race?

Latest

image
One more jolt for Lyca Productions
image
Exclusive: Two young actors in Nani’s HIT 3
image
Buzz: Megastar’s Vishwambara out of Summer Race?
image
Why did Ram Charan unfollow Allu Arjun?
image
Rajya Sabha seat for Kamal Haasan?

Most Read

image
Rajya Sabha seat for Kamal Haasan?
image
KCR forecasts by-elections in Telangana
image
Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Too many FIRs Registered

Related Articles

Vishwak Sen Interview Photos Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine Nithya Menen Stunning Look Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025