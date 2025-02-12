Exclusive: Two young actors in Nani’s HIT 3

Natural Star Nani is shooting for his next film HIT 3 and the film is announced for May 1st release. Sailesh Kolanu is the director and the shoot of the film is happening in and around Hyderabad. Nani essays the role of Arjun Sarkar in the film and he plays a ruthless cop. There are strong rumors that a top Tollywood actor will be seen in the climax of the film and he will take the lead for HIT 4. But the news is just a speculation. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh who played the lead roles in HIT: The First Case and HIT: The Second Case will join Nani in HIT 3.

Adivi Sesh is currently shooting along with Nani in this current Hyderabad schedule. Vishwak Sen will join the sets of the film later this month in the next schedule. Both Adivi Sesh and Vishwak Sen will be seen in crucial roles and they join Nani during the climax of HIT 3. The three actors leave the hint of HIT 4 during the climax of the film. HIT 3 has Srinidhi Shetty paired up beside Nani. Wall Poster Cinema is producing HIT 3. Watching Nani, Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh would be a crazy ride for the Tollywood audience.