Buzz: Megastar’s Vishwambara out of Summer Race?

Megastar Chiranjeevi has taken up a socio fantasy film Vishwambara and it is in the final stages of shoot. Initial plans were to release the film for Sankranthi and it was pushed due to various reasons. Then came the speculation that Vishwambara will release during summer but the latest development says that the film is pushed to a post summer date. There was a delay in the VFX work and the team of Vishwambara was not impressed with the quality and the output. The makers are also trying hard to seal the digital deal and recover a major budget to minimize the risk in theatres.

The plans to release Vishwambara on May 9th are now pushed. A clarity on the release date is expected in March as per the VFX work and the digital deal. Vassishta is the director and Trisha is the leading lady in Vishwambara. The pending shoot of the film will be completed before March as per the update. UV Creations are the producers of Vishwambara. Chiranjeevi has signed two new films to be directed by Anil Ravipudi and Bobby Kolli.