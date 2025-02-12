x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Megastar’s Vishwambara out of Summer Race?

Published on February 12, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Two young actors in Nani’s HIT 3
image
Buzz: Megastar’s Vishwambara out of Summer Race?
image
Why did Ram Charan unfollow Allu Arjun?
image
Rajya Sabha seat for Kamal Haasan?
image
Fire Breaks Out at Sitara Center in Vijayawada, Causes Major Damage

Buzz: Megastar’s Vishwambara out of Summer Race?

Megastar Chiranjeevi has taken up a socio fantasy film Vishwambara and it is in the final stages of shoot. Initial plans were to release the film for Sankranthi and it was pushed due to various reasons. Then came the speculation that Vishwambara will release during summer but the latest development says that the film is pushed to a post summer date. There was a delay in the VFX work and the team of Vishwambara was not impressed with the quality and the output. The makers are also trying hard to seal the digital deal and recover a major budget to minimize the risk in theatres.

The plans to release Vishwambara on May 9th are now pushed. A clarity on the release date is expected in March as per the VFX work and the digital deal. Vassishta is the director and Trisha is the leading lady in Vishwambara. The pending shoot of the film will be completed before March as per the update. UV Creations are the producers of Vishwambara. Chiranjeevi has signed two new films to be directed by Anil Ravipudi and Bobby Kolli.

Next Exclusive: Two young actors in Nani’s HIT 3 Previous Why did Ram Charan unfollow Allu Arjun?
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Two young actors in Nani’s HIT 3
image
Buzz: Megastar’s Vishwambara out of Summer Race?
image
Why did Ram Charan unfollow Allu Arjun?

Latest

image
Exclusive: Two young actors in Nani’s HIT 3
image
Buzz: Megastar’s Vishwambara out of Summer Race?
image
Why did Ram Charan unfollow Allu Arjun?
image
Rajya Sabha seat for Kamal Haasan?
image
Fire Breaks Out at Sitara Center in Vijayawada, Causes Major Damage

Most Read

image
Rajya Sabha seat for Kamal Haasan?
image
KCR forecasts by-elections in Telangana
image
Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Too many FIRs Registered

Related Articles

Vishwak Sen Interview Photos Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine Nithya Menen Stunning Look Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025