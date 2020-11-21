One more jolt for NBK’s film

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu are teaming up for the third time for an action entertainer. The hunt for the leading lady was on for the past few months but Boyapati could not find the right actress besides Balayya. Malayalam beauty Prayaga Martin was locked but Boyapati wasn’t convinced with the pair. The makers officially announced Sayyeshaa for the role and the actress too walked out of the project.

Going with the update, Pragya Jaiswal is finalized for the role and the actress signed the project. Pragya was considered but Boyapati voted for Sayyeshaa. With Sayyeshaa’s exit, Pragya Jaiswal is locked and the actress will join the sets soon. The shoot of this untitled film is happening at a fast pace in Hyderabad. Produced by Miryala Ravindar Reddy, the film is aimed for summer 2021 release.