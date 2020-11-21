Coronavirus scare from Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is the busiest actress of South Indian cinema. She is juggling between the sets of her Telugu and Hindi projects. Pooja Hegde joined the sets of Akhil’s Most Eligible Bachelor recently and the actress was unwell. She had cough and cold after which the makers canceled the shoot of Most Eligible Bachelor. Pooja took coronavirus test and she was tested negative for coronavirus. The actress flew to Mumbai and will return back next week once she recovers.

The climax portions of Most Eligible Bachelor are currently shot and with this, the entire shoot of the film will be completed. Pooja will complete her portions for Most Eligible Bachelor and will join the sets of Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam in Hyderabad. She has couple of Bollywood biggies lined up which will commence shoot next year.