AP citizens have a right to decry ‘irresponsible acts’ of Govt

Right now, lots of petitions are being filled in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh against the decisions of the YCP Government. The court is hearing these petitions on a daily basis. The court has also got countless petitions from people who were accused in cases for their comments on social media against the Government.

Amid this, the YCP regime stepped up its legal battle further. The Government lawyer told the judges during hearing in a case that the petitioner called the Government’s act as ‘mindless’. Such serious and uncalled for language was being used by the petitioners.

It’s well known how some persons lost patience and used abusive language against the Jagan Reddy government on social media. The judge asked the government’s whether it was not a factor that the government actions we’re irresponsible.

The Government has proposed Capital shifting. Ten thousand crores were spent on the Capital buildings. They were lying there as a mere waste. Was it not an irresponsible act and waste of public money. The court said that the people have a right to decry wastage of their money by any government.