Video: Allu Arha shines as Anjali

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lfJMUzvwooo&feature=youtu.be

Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha is celebrating her birthday today. Marking the occasion, Allu Arjun planned a special surprise with Arha. Taking the theme of ‘Anjali Anjali’ song from the movie Anjali, Arha reprised baby Shamlee on screen in the song. Arha looked cute and lovely in the shot video which had cameos of Allu Arjun and Allu Aravind. A bunch of kids along with Allu Arjun’s son Ayaan made their presence in the song along with Arha. The video byte looked simple and makes a decent watch.