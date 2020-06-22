One more shock for Prabhas fans

Young Rebelstar Prabhas fans are making a lot of noise across social media platforms. They kept trolling the production house of his next film, UV Creations as there are no updates about the film. The makers finally decided to release the first look along with the title of the film this month. Radhe Shyam is the title locked and an announcement was on the way. The makers too planned to start the shoot of the film at the end of this month.

But with the huge rise in the number of coronavirus cases, the shooting schedules are pushed. The makers decided to put the release of the first look on hold which is a shock for Prabhas’ fans. A new set is constructed for the film’s shoot currently. The first look and the title will be out once the shoot of the film starts in the new set. The first look and the shoot of Radhe Shyam are currently interlinked.

Made on a huge budget, Radhe Shyam is planned for release next year. Radha Krishna Kumar is the director and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady.