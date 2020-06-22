Cut fuel prices by Rs 2 per litre towards Corona relief: TDP

Alleging unbearable burden due to high fuel prices, the Telugu Desam Party is now demanding that the YCP Government reduce the rates by Rs. 2 per litre for both petrol and diesel in Andhra Pradesh. TDP spokesman G Ramakrishna says concessional fuel prices were badly required in view of a large number of AP people especially farmers and workers who heavily depend on use of fuel for their earning their daily livelihoods. Price cut is necessary in view of financial slowdown after Coronavirus lockdown. Moreover, AP is already collecting over Rs. 2 more per litre when compared to Karnataka.

The TDP leader said out of the 1.25 lakh cr vehicle users of whom only 8 lakh fall under rich sections as they use cars. All the others are related to lorries, tractors, school buses, autos, taxis, road rollers and small workers who use mopeds to go to work. The Government is right now getting Rs. 2.76 per litre of petrol over and above taxes and Rs. 3.07 in respect of diesel. The previous TDP rule gave Rs. 2 concession at that time despite the financial burdens on account of deficit budget.

Mr. Rama Krishna said as of now, AP government is getting its overall share of Rs. 22 per litre on petrol and Rs. 16 on diesel. It is not a huge burden going by this if some concession is given to the vehicle users as a small step towards boosting the state economy. CM Jagan Reddy came to power making lots of promises but now he is turning indifferent to even small steps needed to rescue poorer sections from price rise.

Strongly objecting to false cases and arrests, Mr. Rama Krishna said on the issue of corruption scam in 108 ambulances, the Government can as well issue clarifications or rejoinders for which the Opposition party would give necessary reply. But crushing the dissenting voices altogether would not be correct in a democracy. YCP Government’s actions were reminding people of the days of emergency under Indira Gandhi but everybody saw how that could not last long.

The TDP leader further asserted that the police officials cannot act arbitrarily against the Opposition leaders without giving a proper notice or showing correct grounds. The police are duty-bound to act as per the law thereby upholding the spirit of democracy.